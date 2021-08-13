Bobby Bowden lies in honor at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday marked the beginning of funeral services for legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden.

A funeral procession brought Bowden’s casket to the Florida Capitol just before 10 a.m. He was scheduled to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flags at the capitol were flying at half-staff in honor of Bowden.

People gave the Bowden family their condolences as Bobby’s casket was on display.

Below, you’ll find more information regarding funeral services for Bowden throughout the weekend:

Friday, Aug. 13:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Coach Bowden will Lie In Honor in the Capitol Rotunda

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Coach Bowden will Lie In Repose in the Moore Athletic Center located at Doak Campbell Stadium – open to the public.

Saturday, Aug. 14:

11 a.m.: Funeral service for Bowden at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU – open to the public with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15:

4 to 6 p.m.: Bowden will Lie in Repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University – open to the public.

A family-only burial service is to follow in Trussville, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, the Bowden family is asking that charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

