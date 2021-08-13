Advertisement

Bobby Bowden lies in honor at Florida Capitol

People gave the Bowden family their condolences as Bobby’s casket was on display.
People gave the Bowden family their condolences as Bobby’s casket was on display.(Dominic Miranda - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday marked the beginning of funeral services for legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden.

A funeral procession brought Bowden’s casket to the Florida Capitol just before 10 a.m. He was scheduled to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flags at the capitol were flying at half-staff in honor of Bowden.

WATCH: Bobby Bowden's funeral procession arrives at the Florida Capitol. He will lie in honor from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the rotunda. You can find our special Bowden coverage here: https://bit.ly/3iGjOrR

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, August 13, 2021

People gave the Bowden family their condolences as Bobby’s casket was on display.

Below, you’ll find more information regarding funeral services for Bowden throughout the weekend:

Friday, Aug. 13:

  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Coach Bowden will Lie In Honor in the Capitol Rotunda
  • 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Coach Bowden will Lie In Repose in the Moore Athletic Center located at Doak Campbell Stadium – open to the public.

Saturday, Aug. 14:

  • 11 a.m.: Funeral service for Bowden at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU – open to the public with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15:

  • 4 to 6 p.m.: Bowden will Lie in Repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University – open to the public.
  • A family-only burial service is to follow in Trussville, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, the Bowden family is asking that charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fred
5 p.m. Update: Tropical Depression Fred
A photo showing a packed walkway at Rickards High School on the first day of school has been...
Parents, students alarmed at photo of busy walkway during class change at Rickards High School
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak has died.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of correctional deputy
Tropical Storm Fred Advisory - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11
Tropical Storm Fred moving over the Dominican Republic

Latest News

The statue that now serves as a memorial to Bobby Bowden was unveiled in September 2004.
‘It’s been a highlight’: Sculptor recalls creating statue that now serves as memorial to Bowden
Bobby Bowden
Flags to fly half-staff for Bowden Friday
Bobby Bowden
‘It was delightful to be a part of that’: CBS Sports’ Danielson remembers Bowden’s curtain call in Jacksonville
Sights and Sounds from FSU camp
Sights and sounds from FSU camp in Jacksonville