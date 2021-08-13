Advertisement

Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dreadlock-rockin’ dog in Michigan is donning more than just a dope doggy hairdo.

She’s bringing her talented stylist some well-earned social media fame.

If you spot Ms. Eva and her twisted top on a walk and shout, “Who are you wearing?”

The answer is Locs by Liya.

The doggy dreads are hand-twisted by Aliya Johnson.

What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.

The Detroit-area loctician said she’s been twisting up clients with quality and care for years.

But it was only when her stellar work on Ms. Eva went viral that her business boomed.

One day, Johnson hopes to open her own salon to service clients and canines side by side.

But for now, she said she’s just happy her work is bringing people and pets together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fred
5 p.m. Update: Tropical Depression Fred
A photo showing a packed walkway at Rickards High School on the first day of school has been...
Parents, students alarmed at photo of busy walkway during class change at Rickards High School
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak has died.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of correctional deputy
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
On Thursday the hospital said four underage patients were being treated for the virus, and in...
TMH pediatricians see ‘worrisome’ increase in COVID hospitalizations among children

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel
In an effort to prepare for Tropical Depression Fred, the City of Tallahassee and Leon County...
Sandbag locations around the Big Bend ahead of Fred