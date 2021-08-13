City of Tallahassee, Leon County open sandbag locations ahead of Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an effort to prepare for Tropical Depression Fred, the City of Tallahassee and Leon County have opened several sandbag locations for residents.

The first location the city opened was at the Mike Blankenship Skate Park located at 2909 Jackson Bluff Road. The city’s second location is in the parking lot of the Northwood Centre located at 1940 North Monroe Street.

Sandbags are limited to 25 bags per household from city locations. Anyone who does visit one of the two sites will need to bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill the bags by themselves.

The city says the locations will be open until the storm threat has passed the area.

Leon County is opening the following sandbag locations at 1 p.m. Friday:

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

There will be sandbag fillers helping the public at those county sites, the press release says. Sand, bags and ties will be available at the sites. People are limited to 15 bags at the county locations.

