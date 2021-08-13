Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches Dipped in Homemade Magic Shell

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

1 c. unsalted butter, softened

¾ c. light brown sugar

¾ c. granulated sugar

2 whole eggs, room temperature

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 ½ c. all-purpose flour

2 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 3 cookie sheets with parchment paper.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars until light in color and fluffy, scraping bowl periodically.

3. On medium-low speed, add eggs one at a time until fully incorporated. Beat in vanilla. Scrape down bowl.

4. Add baking soda, salt, and flour all at once. Blend until just combined. Do not overmix.

5. Stir in the chocolate chips by hand.

6. Using a cookie scoop, scoop cookies onto prepared cookie sheets, leaving 2 inches between cookies to allow for spreading.

7. Chill scooped cookie dough for about 20 minutes, or until firm.

8. Bake cookies in preheated oven until lightly golden brown around edges and just set in the middle, about 10-12 minutes.

HOMEMADE MAGIC SHELL

1 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 T. solid coconut oil

1. In a clean, dry, microwave-safe bowl add chocolate chips and coconut oil

2. Microwave on full power in 30-second increments, stirring well after each 30 seconds until completely melted and fully combined.

3. Allow to slightly cool before using.

4. Magic shell will stay good for up to 1 week in an airtight container. Do not refrigerate.

ICE CREAM SANDWICH ASSEMBLY

12 baked and cooled cookies

2 c. ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, or sherbet of your choice, slightly softened

1 recipe prepared Magic Shell

Sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, nuts, or candy pieces

1. Lay 6 cookies bottom side up. Top with 1/3 cup of ice cream. Top with remaining cookies pressing down gently until ice cream comes even with the edges of cookies.

2. Wrap each sandwich individually in plastic wrap. Place in gallon zip topped bag and freeze for at least 1 hour before serving.

3. When ready to serve, unwrap sandwiches and dip in magic shell. Quickly, before shell sets, top with sprinkles, mini chips, nuts, candy pieces as desired.

