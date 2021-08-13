Advertisement

Deliberations continue in JT Burnette corruption trial

Undercover FBI agent Mike Miller finished his testimony before the first break of the day.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jury deliberations in the corruption trial of Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette are now in their third day.

Jurors returned to the federal courthouse in downtown Tallahassee Friday morning at 9 a.m. and have not emerged with any questions or a verdict since.

Jurors deliberated briefly Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday.

The judge previously said if there’s no verdict by the close of business Friday, it would be up to jurors to decide whether they would work late into the night, continue deliberations over the weekend, or resume deliberations on Monday.

Burnette is facing nine counts including racketeering, extortion and bribery.

