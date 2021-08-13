Families sue to block governor’s executive order on masks in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine families have filed suit asking a judge to block Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates in public schools.

The families — who have filed on behalf of 15 children — are asking the courts to issue an emergency injunction.

A Leon Circuit Judge has set a 2:30 p.m. Zoom meeting for Friday, but in a separate email informed the parties that it will be “to discuss the status of the case and to set hearing dates,” saying “there will be no substantive decisions made on Friday.”

The complaint filed August 6 names Gov. DeSantis, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Board of Education as defendants.

The governor’s executive order forbids school districts from enacting mask mandates and threatens to withhold funding from school leaders that do not give parents a chance to opt-out.

The parents contend the order violates Florida’s Constitution which guarantees a “safe, secure” public school system and usurps the constitutional powers of locally elected superintendents and school boards.

Some of the plaintiffs’ children have asthma. Most have children too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 25-page lawsuit contends the defendants’ “arbitrary, dangerous, and unconstitutional actions, under the guise of parent choice, in the midst of the pandemic, create an imminent and actual threat to the public health, safety, and welfare of Florida’s students.”

The parents are asking the judge to issue an emergency injunction, saying if the Order is allowed to stand, it will “increase positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths and put added strain on healthcare resources that are already running dangerously low because of the current surge in COVID-19.”

Leon County’s School Board this week voted to retreat from a previously issued mask mandate after getting a strongly worded letter from Florida’s Education Commissioner threatening to withhold the pay of both Superintendent Rocky Hanna and the school board.

“There is no room for leniency when it comes to ensuring compliance with policies that allow parents and guardians to make health and educational choices for their children,” Corcoran wrote. “It is imperative that you work together as the Superintendent and the School Board to remedy this glaring non-compliance.”

The Leon County School Board ultimately voted to expand the mask mandate to all grades Pre-k through 12, but give parents a chance to opt-out without a doctor’s note.

School boards and superintendents in Alachua and Broward Counties received similar letters from the Florida Education Commissioner after enacting their own mask mandates. The Florida Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting next Tuesday to discuss those remaining mandates.

The parents filing suit to block the governor’s executive order are from Hillsborough, Pinellas, Orange, Alachua, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The case itself was filed in Leon County Circuit Court. The school year has already started in all but one of those counties.

Circuit Judge John Cooper is presiding over the parents’ lawsuit and could set a hearing date as early as next week to consider their request for an emergency injunction.

