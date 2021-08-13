Florida man arrested for over $300K in drugs on I-75

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving up I-75 when the driver committed traffic infractions.

Deputies talked to the driver and registered owner of the Volkswagen, Jaime Lozano Valles of Orlando, Florida. Valles was traveling alone and consented to a search of his vehicle.

Deputies discovered approximately two kilos (about 4 pounds) of fentanyl valued at $200,000 and two kilos of heroin valued at $150,000 in his car. Valles also had a gun with him, the sheriff’s office said.

Valles was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail and charged with trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of heroin and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.