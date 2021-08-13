Advertisement

How to attend and watch Bobby Bowden’s celebration of life

Bobby Bowden
Bobby Bowden(STEVE MITCHELL | Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A public celebration of life for former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden will be held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Doors open to the public at 9:30 a.m., with parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

Florida State says all seating will be general admission in the seating bowl and upper deck, but does say they are anticipating reaching capacity and may not be able to seat all guests.

Guests are also requested to wear face masks.

Anyone unable to make it to the service can stream it via Seminoles.com.

When the live stream is live, WCTV will embed it into this story.

