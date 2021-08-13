Advertisement

Leon County EMT dies from COVID-19

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County emergency medic has died from COVID-19.

County Administrator Vince Long announced the news in an email to the board of commissioners on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the entire EMS team during this difficult time,” Long wrote.

The county is not releasing the person’s name or any other information on the death.

Long noted the 619,000 Americans, including more than 300 Leon County citizens, who have died in the pandemic

“While Leon County Government itself has been spared the worst until now, we know the lives lost would be much higher if not for the heroic service of our frontline healthcare workers,” Long said.

Long says county flags will fly at half staff until the person is laid to rest.

This is the third line of duty death in North Florida this week.

On Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says Lieutenant Lonny Hempstead, a 26-year veteran, died Tuesday from a line of duty illness.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fred
5 p.m. Update: Tropical Depression Fred
A photo showing a packed walkway at Rickards High School on the first day of school has been...
Parents, students alarmed at photo of busy walkway during class change at Rickards High School
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak has died.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of correctional deputy
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
On Thursday the hospital said four underage patients were being treated for the virus, and in...
TMH pediatricians see ‘worrisome’ increase in COVID hospitalizations among children

Latest News

Undercover FBI agent Mike Miller finished his testimony before the first break of the day.
Deliberations continue in JT Burnette corruption trial
FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Orlando Regional Medical...
Families sue to block governor’s executive order on masks in schools
Valles is in the Lowndes County Jail.
Florida man arrested for over $300K in drugs on I-75
In an effort to prepare for Tropical Depression Fred, the City of Tallahassee and Leon County...
City of Tallahassee, Leon County open sandbag locations ahead of Fred