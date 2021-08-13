Leon County EMT dies from COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County emergency medic has died from COVID-19.

County Administrator Vince Long announced the news in an email to the board of commissioners on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the entire EMS team during this difficult time,” Long wrote.

The county is not releasing the person’s name or any other information on the death.

Long noted the 619,000 Americans, including more than 300 Leon County citizens, who have died in the pandemic

“While Leon County Government itself has been spared the worst until now, we know the lives lost would be much higher if not for the heroic service of our frontline healthcare workers,” Long said.

Long says county flags will fly at half staff until the person is laid to rest.

This is the third line of duty death in North Florida this week.

On Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says Lieutenant Lonny Hempstead, a 26-year veteran, died Tuesday from a line of duty illness.

