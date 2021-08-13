Advertisement

Leon County Schools end first week with 41 positive COVID-19 cases

Aug. 13, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has closed its first week of classes by reporting 41 COVID-19 cases among students and staff over the first three days of the new school year.

According to LCS’ online COVID-19 dashboard, 13 new positive cases were announced on Friday, all students.

LCS says 38 students and three staff members have tested positive since Wednesday, with a county-high five students testing positive at Chiles High School and another three positive students at DeSoto Trail Elementary.

In all, 22 schools in the system have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

