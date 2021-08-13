Leon County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of correctional deputy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they are mourning the loss of Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak, who died on Thursday.

LCSO says Nowak died at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where he was previously receiving treatment.

The department says the Nowak family has requested privacy and, specifically, the cause of death not to be released.

