Advertisement

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed.

More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children.

The first round of the payment went out in July.

The payments stem from the Child Tax Credit from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March.

Under the plan, eligible families receive up to $300 a month per each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17.

The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fred
5 p.m. Update: Tropical Depression Fred
A photo showing a packed walkway at Rickards High School on the first day of school has been...
Parents, students alarmed at photo of busy walkway during class change at Rickards High School
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak has died.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of correctional deputy
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
On Thursday the hospital said four underage patients were being treated for the virus, and in...
TMH pediatricians see ‘worrisome’ increase in COVID hospitalizations among children

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The front of a supermarket in Las Vegas collapsed on Friday.
RAW: Damaged supermarket seen after front of it collapses
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on...
Northwest heat wave and bad air from wildfires pose danger
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida