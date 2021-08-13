TMH pediatricians see “worrisome” increase in COVID hospitalizations among children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Pediatricians at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say they’re seeing a “worrisome” increase in COVID hospitalizations among children.

On Thursday the hospital said four underage patients were being treated for the virus, and in the last month the hospital saw its first child positive for COVID die.

Health officials are reporting the positivity rate in Leon County is about 16 percent. Statewide, the COVID positivity rate among those 12-18 is as high as 24 percent.

Dr. Tom Truman is a pediatric care specialist at TMH. He says during the last surge, most children were incidental cases, meaning they were being treated for another reason. This time, most are hospitalized for COVID.

Dr. Truman says they’re seeing an increase in patients for a hyperinflammatory infection that comes about 2-6 weeks after a child has acute COVID, and is much more serious. It can effect multiple systems, including the heart.

Pediatrician Dr. Nectar Aintablian says they “present with almost the picture of sepsis, or septic shock” when they come to the hospital.

“We have seen some of those life threatening infections even after the first wave, and unfortunately we expect to see a big spike in those cases in the next couple of months,” Truman said.

Health officials say symptoms can include fever, GI symptoms, breathing and liver complications and aches.

Doctors say the best prevention is to get the vaccine. But for those under 12 and not yet eligible, doctors say masks are the next best option.

On Thursday Dr. Aintablian echoed recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which says all students through 12th grade should be vaccinated.

She says children can spread the virus one to two days prior to testing positive.

“I don’t think parents are going to send their kids to school knowing they’re sick,” Dr. Aintablian said. “But the kids went to school yesterday and the day before, where they already exposed a lot of other kids. So I will not be surprised that this might already be happening, and it’s going to happen moreseo next week and the week after.”

Brittany Hilbrant has a fourth grader at Riley Elementary. She says he wears a mask everyday.

“It’s the second day of school, we don’t know where the kids traveled, we don’t know where the parents traveled during the summertime,” Hilbrant said. “They don’t know if they’re positive, some people do not show signs until way too late.”

Susan Weaver has two children at Fort Braden who are also told to wear masks everyday. She says she’s worried about one of her children bringing the virus home, where her four month old child could be at risk.

“It’s scary to send your kids out to school, and with this Delta variant that’s much strong and it’s affecting kids now as it didn’t last year,” Weaver said. “It’s very scary to send them to school, especially not doing temperature checks as well.”

Weaver says she wishes temperature checks were back in schools.

When asked about the use of temperature checks, TMH pediatricians say they aren’t sure about its effectiveness. The most common symptoms they’re seeing is a sore throat, not always a fever.

Dr. Aintablian says within the last week they have noticed an increase in teens seeking out the vaccine, but it does take several weeks and a second dose to be fully affective.

Parents in Leon County have the option to wave mask requirements. Doctors say for parents concerned about safety, they urge students to keep social distancing and washing hands.

