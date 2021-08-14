Advertisement

6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.

Despite the size of the early Saturday morning quake, no tsunami warnings were issued.

Much of the land around the part of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck is home to wildlife refuges. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people and 85 miles northwest.

Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says that 75% of all U.S. earthquakes with a magnitude over 5 occur in the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County EMT dies from COVID-19
Suwannee Fire Rescue says traffic on the westbound lane has stopped as a result of this crash.
8-car crash reported on I-10 near Suwannee Co.-Madison Co. border
Tropical Depression Fred
5 p.m. Update: Tropical Depression Fred
People gave the Bowden family their condolences as Bobby’s casket was on display.
Weekend of funeral services for Bobby Bowden begins
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak has died.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of correctional deputy

Latest News

The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
Fred struggles near the Cuban coast Saturday morning, but the odds remain high of seeing some...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 14
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti