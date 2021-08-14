Bobby Bowden coached thousands of players. Hundreds showed up for his funeral.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At one point during Bobby Bowden’s emotional funeral service at the Tucker Center Saturday, all former Florida State players were asked to stand. Nearly the entire seating core on the basketball floor stood up.

The strong showing of love and support from former players is likely not a surprise to those who knew the legendary coach.

For the players, the service was a time of reflection and celebration, a combination of sadness and joy.

Former All-American wide receiver Snoop Minnis shared why Bowden was so important to him.

“Coach meant everything to me,” he said. “He was a father to me, he instilled so many values that the guys talked about to me that I carry on in my life right now,” he said.

Two-time All-American wide receiver Peter Warrick agreed. He talked about those values and how Coach Bowden changed his life.

“When I got here, I was a boy. When I left here I was a young man,” he said. “He instilled all those things into me, teaching me not only to become a great football player, but to be a great person and man as well.”

Both Minnis and Warrick were key parts in the Noles 1999 National Championship, creating so many memories with Coach Bowden during their time in Garnet and Gold.

On Saturday, they chose to remember the good times.

“There was always a big smile on his face,” Minnis said. “He would always be excited to see me. He’d call my name, ‘Snoooop,’ We would laugh and joke and just kick it, man. That’s what I’m going to miss the most- just seeing that smile on his face.”

“Not only was he a great coach, he was a great person, a great father, a great husband,” Warrick said. “Just for me it was said. I was sitting up in the front and all I could do was just shed tears just thinking about the times that I had with him.”

