Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 14

By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Depression Fred appeared to be on life support as the storm appeared disorganized Saturday morning. Hurricane Hunter’s flying into the storm off of Cuba’s northern coast have yet to find a closed center of circulation based on data obtained from the flight as of 9:20 a.m. As of now, the official forecast has the storm traveling northward then northwestward Saturday. Meanwhile, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Saturday with temperatures climbing to near 90 along the coast to the mid 90s inland.

Fred is forecast to regain tropical-storm strength by Sunday morning move northwestward through the rest of the weekend in to early next week. The cone of uncertainty has shifted more westward since Friday morning, leaving the Big Bend and South Georgia out of the cone. But there is still a one-third chance of the storm’s track to be outside of it. Regardless, heavy rain will likely be the biggest threat in the viewing area with higher rainfall totals in the southwestern Big Bend of up to 7 inches between Saturday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible over the next five days along the I-75 corridor.

Rain chances will increase through the day on Sunday and will be at 70%, overall. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Rain chances will be very likely Monday (80%) as high atmospheric moisture content remains with Fred forecast to move inland during the afternoon to the west of the viewing area. Fred or Fred’s remnants are forecast to be over northern Alabama by the end of Tuesday, but moisture will continue to linger and keep rain chances at 70%.

Rain chances will begin to decrease as moisture lingers but the area doesn’t have any large-scale mechanisms to bring higher rain chances.

