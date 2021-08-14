Deputies investigate death in Leon County Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies arrived on scene of a death investigation Saturday afternoon, according to a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

According to LCSO, the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Cathedral Drive. Deputies blocked off a section of the road and roped of a home in that area with crime scene tape.

The agency isn’t sharing cause of death or any information about possible victims at this time. A few neighbors in the area told WCTV they didn’t hear anything unusual until law enforcement showed up.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

