Fred becomes a remnant low - for now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Land interaction with Cuba and wind shear from an upper-level low off of West Central Florida caused Tropical Depression Fred’s demise Saturday morning, but the National Hurricane Center isn’t ruling out redevelopment by Sunday morning.

A rough guess of Fred’s center was 50 miles west of Havana, Cuba according to the 11 a.m. Saturday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Data from Hurricane Hunters earlier Saturday morning showed a lack of a closed center of circulation off of Cuba’s northern coast. Visible satellite imagery, which has been a useful tool of finding a low-level circulation lately, did not show such clues after dawn Saturday.

“Surface observations from Cuba do not show a closed center of circulation, and satellite imagery shows at least two vorticity centers embedded in a large trough,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in their technical discussion for the 11 a.m. Saturday advisory.

Despite it’s demise to start the weekend, federal forecasters aren’t ruling out a return of Fred. The official forecast has Fred returning to a tropical depression by Sunday morning and becoming a tropical storm soon afterward. The American GFS and European models show the aforementioned upper-level low in the eastern Gulf of Mexico dissipating Saturday into Sunday, which would somewhat decrease the wind shear and put the storm formerly known as Fred to become Fred once again. Both aforementioned models along with the GRAF do show Fred regaining strength and moving northwesterly toward the western panhandle of Florida Monday. A low-level ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic would be the main driver of movement.

The remnants will need to be monitored Saturday through early Sunday morning to see if it does show signs of tropical cyclone formation. It will be hard for it to return after being destroyed by wind shear and land interaction, but it’s not impossible.

The largest threat from (former) Fred will be heavy rain with 4-7 inches possible in places like Wakulla and Franklin counties between Saturday and Tuesday evening with lower amounts towards the I-75 corridor. There is also a low threat of tornadoes from the low with the Storm Prediction Center placing over half of the viewing area under a level-1 risk of severe weather Sunday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the remnant low.

