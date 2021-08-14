Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fred
5 p.m. Update: Tropical Depression Fred
A photo showing a packed walkway at Rickards High School on the first day of school has been...
Parents, students alarmed at photo of busy walkway during class change at Rickards High School
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak has died.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of correctional deputy
Leon County EMT dies from COVID-19
Suwannee Fire Rescue says traffic on the westbound lane has stopped as a result of this crash.
8-car crash reported on I-10 near Suwannee Co.-Madison Co. border

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Several sandbag locations across the Big Bend opened on Friday in preparation for potential...
Leon County residents preparing for potential impacts from Fred
Leon County residents preparing for potential impacts from Fred
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on...
Officials: Northwest heat may have killed 1; ER visits spike