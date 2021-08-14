Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: August 14, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 13, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County EMT dies from COVID-19
Suwannee Fire Rescue says traffic on the westbound lane has stopped as a result of this crash.
8-car crash reported on I-10 near Suwannee Co.-Madison Co. border
Tropical Depression Fred
5 p.m. Update: Tropical Depression Fred
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak has died.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of correctional deputy
People gave the Bowden family their condolences as Bobby’s casket was on display.
Weekend of funeral services for Bobby Bowden begins

Latest News

Valles is in the Lowndes County Jail.
Florida man arrested for over $300K in drugs on I-75
Leon County Booking Report: August 13, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: August 12, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: August 11, 2021