Leon County residents preparing for potential impacts from Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several sandbag locations across the Big Bend opened on Friday in preparation for potential impacts from Tropical Depression Fred.

Leon County officials say they passed out over 100 bags on Friday and another 100 were ready to go. While residents say they aren’t super concerned about the storm, they’re definitely preparing for anything.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Jeremy France, a Leon County resident, said. “I mean, it looks like we’re right in the path of this thing. I think it’s supposed to hit us on Monday, if it hits us, so the way I see it, it’s better to have a bunch and not need it than need a bunch and not have it.”

The City of Tallahassee and Leon County each set up several sandbag locations Friday. County crew members helped to pack and load the bags.

Officials say the sand will be restocked and available throughout the weekend.

John Bennett, one of many who visited the Leon County Northeast library, says he’s not really concerned about major impacts from the storm but decided to grab sandbags just in case.

”You know you can get flooding depending on where we are when it actually comes, and therefore I felt that I better get the sandbags and make sure because some areas on my property are a little lower than others,” Bennett said.

He added he’s taken other precautions, including stocking up on food and water.

“I even have a generator that’s 5550,” he said. “If the electric goes out for a while, I have that.”

Officials say they want to make sure residents have all the resources necessary to protect their homes from any kind of inclement weather and that sand will continue to be available until it’s no longer needed.

Each household is allowed up to 15 bags.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.