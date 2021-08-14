Leon and Gadsden County make preparations as Fred approaches the Big Bend Area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend is bracing for the storm as tropical depression Fred edges closer. Our local counties are gearing up for any potential impact.

Leon and Gadsden counties are also providing sand bagging sites to help people prepare.

As Fred nears, our surrounding counties are doing what they can to get ready.

“We’ve been in briefings and meetings with our leadership and all of our entities, our first responders just to make sure that we have considered all of our unmet needs,” said Gadsden County Interim Director of Emergency Management Tashonda Whaley.

Sandbags are available in Leon and Gadsden counties in multiple locations to give people a chance to take the proper precautions.

“We have about three truckloads of sand and we are doing this for preparation for the citizens to protect their homes and keep their properties from being flooded,” Leon County Senior Crew Chief Supervisor Steve Punausuia.

While Fred’s path is still uncertain both counties are asking people to remain vigilant.

“As you know as a resident Leon County we get a lot of storms so protecting your livelihood and your investments is the number one key and preparing for the storm that’s another thing,” explained Punausuia.

“Get your disaster kits ready, we post all the time of different things that you can put into your hurricane kit,” said Whaley. “Things like flashlights, batteries, non-perishable foods and all those type of things.”

The counties telling their citizens to remember to not take these storms for granted.

“We still want people to take this serious. This is a perfect time to practice your plans<’ explained Whaley. “We do, remember have three other storms behind Fred so we never know what our season is going to look like.”

Whaley says Gadsden County will also have shelters available but they will not be open unless necessary. The county has sand bagging locations at Post Plant/ St. Hebron Pitt off Post Plan, Clark/ Sycamore Pitt off Edwin Clark Rd, Wards Lot in Quincy and 50 MLK Blvd in Midway.

Leon County has sand bagging locations at the Leon County Northeast Branch Library, Mike Blakenship Skate Park, Northwood Centre and Woodville.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.