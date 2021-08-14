Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on Blountstown Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man died following a crash on Blountstown Highway early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a 33-year-old man in a pickup truck was traveling on Highway 20 near Luther Hall Road just before 2 a.m. when he traveled off the road for unknown reasons.

The truck collided with a traffic sign and several trees before coming to a rest. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.

