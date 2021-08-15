Advertisement

Animal Shelter Foundation to launch Tally Spay low cost spay/neuter clinic

The clinic will be offer high volume, high quality spay and neuter services for pet owners,...
The clinic will be offer high volume, high quality spay and neuter services for pet owners, rescues and fosters across the Big Bend.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A new spay and neuter clinic is opening in Tallahassee to help control the pet population and save animal lives.

The Animal Shelter Foundation is introducing Tally Spay, a new lost cost spay and neuter clinic set top open next month.

The clinic will be offer high volume, high quality spay and neuter services for pet owners, rescues and fosters across the Big Bend.

The foundation expects to care for about 6,000 animals every year.

ASF President Lauren Pearlman says while they have been able to serve pet parents through the voucher program with local clinics, there’s a still a need in the community.

“What we are seeing is there is a low cost need, and that we’re able to provide because we have grants, because we have revenues coming in from other sources,” Pearlman said. “Because of the high volume that otherwise would not go and get their pets altered, so we want to tap in to that.”

The foundation expects to open by the end of next month.

It’s located on West Tennessee Street near I-10.

Vice President Kat MacFall says while the cost of care is one reason some pet parents choose not to fix their animals, ASF is also working to address other hinderances.

“It’s education, knowing that it’s safe and a good thing to do,” MacFall said. “It prevents cancer, it’s healthy, it’s right for the animal. But proximity and transportation, that’s why we like being on this side of town.”

The Foundation says animal services takes in about 5,000 animals every year.

This clinic, they say, can help lower that number and save lives.

“We want to prevent more litters of puppies and kittens being born to prevent more coming in to the shelter, and to prevent pet homelessness,” MacFall said.

ASF says the local shelter is very full with adoptable dogs and cats, and are always looking for volunteers and fosters.

The foundation also encourages future pet parents to adopt instead of shopping.

More information about Tally Spay can be found on the organization website.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred 5 P.M. Update
Bobby Bowden
WATCH: Bobby Bowden’s celebration of life
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
Deputies investigate death in Leon County Saturday afternoon
Remnants of Fred - Saturday, Aug. 14 11 a.m. advisory
Fred becomes a remnant low - for now
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on Blountstown Highway

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred 5 P.M. Update
Franklin, Wakulla, Gadsden, Liberty, and Jackson County Schools closed Monday due to Fred
Bridges in Franklin County, like Island Bridge, will have to be shut down if wind speeds reach...
Franklin County officials issue voluntary evacuation order for certain areas ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
LCSO: man arrested following homicide inside Leon County home