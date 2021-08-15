Animal Shelter Foundation to launch Tally Spay low cost spay/neuter clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A new spay and neuter clinic is opening in Tallahassee to help control the pet population and save animal lives.

The Animal Shelter Foundation is introducing Tally Spay, a new lost cost spay and neuter clinic set top open next month.

The clinic will be offer high volume, high quality spay and neuter services for pet owners, rescues and fosters across the Big Bend.

The foundation expects to care for about 6,000 animals every year.

ASF President Lauren Pearlman says while they have been able to serve pet parents through the voucher program with local clinics, there’s a still a need in the community.

“What we are seeing is there is a low cost need, and that we’re able to provide because we have grants, because we have revenues coming in from other sources,” Pearlman said. “Because of the high volume that otherwise would not go and get their pets altered, so we want to tap in to that.”

The foundation expects to open by the end of next month.

It’s located on West Tennessee Street near I-10.

Vice President Kat MacFall says while the cost of care is one reason some pet parents choose not to fix their animals, ASF is also working to address other hinderances.

“It’s education, knowing that it’s safe and a good thing to do,” MacFall said. “It prevents cancer, it’s healthy, it’s right for the animal. But proximity and transportation, that’s why we like being on this side of town.”

The Foundation says animal services takes in about 5,000 animals every year.

This clinic, they say, can help lower that number and save lives.

“We want to prevent more litters of puppies and kittens being born to prevent more coming in to the shelter, and to prevent pet homelessness,” MacFall said.

ASF says the local shelter is very full with adoptable dogs and cats, and are always looking for volunteers and fosters.

The foundation also encourages future pet parents to adopt instead of shopping.

More information about Tally Spay can be found on the organization website.

