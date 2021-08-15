Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will increase through the day as an upper-level low over the Big Bend as well as Tropical Storm Fred in the eastern Gulf of Mexico bring some lift, moisture and rain bands. Rain chances, overall, will be at 60% Sunday with highs ranging from the mid 80s to near 90.

Rain chances will increase through Sunday night into Monday as rain bands from Fred wrap around ahead and to the east of the center of the storm as it moves northerly. Rain chances will be near 80% Monday with highs reaching into the mid 80s. After Fred moves inland through the Deep South Tuesday and beyond, rain chances will slowly drop. The odds for rain will drop to 70% Tuesday to 50% Wednesday and 40% Thursday.

To find out more on the impacts and details on Tropical Storm Fred, click here for Sunday’s web copy on the storm.

