Escaping Alcatraz: Cirque Alcatraz brings their talents to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cirque Alcatraz has made it’s way to Tallahassee this weekend for a show they say you don’t want to miss. From acrobatic performances to punch line filled story-line, this one of a kind prison themed circus is inviting you to enjoy their show at one of the most infamous prisons ever.

“This is los cobos and they are an acrobatic crew and they as you can see have a lot of fun doing flips and acrobatic moves like you see right behind me…”

Inspired by the creators of Cirque Italia, Cirque Alcatraz combines all the elements you’d want in a circus along with mystery. Groups like Los Cobos along with several other talents are put on display at Cirque Alcatraz, the only prison themed circus in the world.

“So when people pull up to Cirque Alcatraz they are going to think they are at a prison but don’t be scared! We’re not going to keep you incarcerated, that’s where we come in, we have to stay here, the folks get to go home,” explained one of the ringmasters Steve Copeland.

Steve and Ryan, the self proclaimed best part of the show, are the ringmasters and ensure the crowd is engaged and knows what’s going on.

“We are the audiences connection to Alcatraz,” shared Copeland. “We connect to them, we speak to them and they follow us throughout the world’s most dangerous prison with some of the worlds most and talented inmates.”

Performers like Beverly Daza Tavera and The Los Cobos group will be displaying their talents and even let Brandon give it a try.

Although Brandon may have made it look easy, these performers have worked their whole lives to master their craft.

“Performers in Cirque Alcatraz have performed all their lives to do the amazing stunts that you’re going to see, everyone except Steve and I,” explained Copeland and co-ringmaster Ryan Combs.

The team is trained and ready to put on a show made for an adult only audience, which is those 18 years old and older.

“This is definitely an adult show so maybe leave the kids at home with a responsible adult and irresponsible adults can come here and laugh at this stuff,” explained Ringmaster Ryan Combs.

If you’d like to watch the show you can purchase tickets in person or visit their website. Their last shows are Sunday at 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

