Advertisement

LCSO: man arrested following homicide inside Leon County home

LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation in Southwest Leon County is now considered a murder investigation, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Sunday press release, LCSO deputies arrived to a home on the 2900 Block of Cathedral Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a victim suffering life-threatening injuries inside.

The victim would later be pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The investigation led to the arrest of 36-year-old Christopher Harvey, who deputies say lived inside the home with the victim.

Harvey allegedly had been arguing with the victim earlier in the day. Deputies say the victim’s fatal injuries came from Harvey’s actions.

Harvey was taken to the Leon County Jail on homicide, felon in possession of a weapon, and violation of probation charges.

The agency said additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Bowden
WATCH: Bobby Bowden’s celebration of life
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
Deputies investigate death in Leon County Saturday afternoon
Remnants of Fred - Saturday, Aug. 14 11 a.m. advisory
Fred becomes a remnant low - for now
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on Blountstown Highway
Remnants of Fred
The Remnants of Fred update

Latest News

Bridges in Franklin County, like Island Bridge, will have to be shut down if wind speeds reach...
Franklin County officials issue voluntary evacuation order for certain areas ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred - 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 advisory
Fred regains tropical storm status as watches are issued
Cirque Alcatraz brings it's talents to Tallahassee
Escaping Alcatraz: Cirque Alcatraz brings their talents to Tallahassee
Fred is back to a tropical storm, but what does it mean for the Big Bend and South Georgia?...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 15