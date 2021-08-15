LCSO: man arrested following homicide inside Leon County home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation in Southwest Leon County is now considered a murder investigation, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Sunday press release, LCSO deputies arrived to a home on the 2900 Block of Cathedral Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a victim suffering life-threatening injuries inside.

The victim would later be pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The investigation led to the arrest of 36-year-old Christopher Harvey, who deputies say lived inside the home with the victim.

Harvey allegedly had been arguing with the victim earlier in the day. Deputies say the victim’s fatal injuries came from Harvey’s actions.

Harvey was taken to the Leon County Jail on homicide, felon in possession of a weapon, and violation of probation charges.

The agency said additional charges are possible.

