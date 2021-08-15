Franklin County officials issue voluntary evacuation order for certain areas ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County officials issued a voluntary evacuation order Sunday morning for certain areas of the county ahead of anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Fred.

According to a Facebook post from Franklin County Emergency Management, all barrier islands, low lying areas, Alligator Point, and Bald Point are under the voluntary order.

Officials strongly urged anyone with medical conditions or symptoms to evacuate those areas, noting that county bridges close with sustained winds at 45 mph or higher. Emergency vehicles will not be able to reach those areas in that situation, the release said.

Residents were encouraged to finish gathering necessary supplies Sunday, and were advised to move vehicles, campers, and other valuables to high ground.

Beaches in the county are flying double red flags, advising beachgoers stay out of the water.

Sandbag locations opened in the county over the weekend. Locations include the Carablle Old County Annex at 1647 Hwy 98 East, Vrooman Park in Eastpoint, and Old State Yard in Apalachicola.

Franklin County Schools and the courthouse will be closed Monday as the community braces for storm impacts.

