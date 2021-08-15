Advertisement

Franklin, Wakulla, Gadsden, Liberty, and Jackson County Schools closed Monday due to Fred

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the Big Bend prepares for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Fred, a number of school districts have already made the decision to cancel class for Monday.

The Franklin County School District was the first to do so, deciding to cancel Monday class on Saturday afternoon. That county also has a voluntary evacuation order currently in place.

https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/alerts/ 08/15/2021 3:45 PM FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE A Voluntary Evacuation...

Posted by Franklin County Florida Emergency Management on Sunday, August 15, 2021

On Sunday, Wakulla County school leaders made the decision to cancel class for Monday, citing advice from emergency management officials.

Dear parents, Students, and Community Members, On the recommendation of Wakulla County Emergency Management, school has...

Posted by Wakulla School Board Student Safety Information Page on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Gadsden County officials made a similar decision Sunday afternoon, keeping kids away from the classroom Monday due to possible storm impacts. According to the district, employees can report to district buildings to prepare for Tuesday classes.

URGENT UPDATE!!! Schools Closure! Due to anticipated inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Fred, there will be NO...

Posted by Gadsden County Public Schools - Florida on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Liberty County officials announced class will be canceled in that county as well, citing “an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff.”

Jackson County schools are also closed for Monday, with plans to reopen Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred - 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 advisory
Fred regains tropical storm status as warnings are issued
Bobby Bowden
WATCH: Bobby Bowden’s celebration of life
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
Deputies investigate death in Leon County Saturday afternoon
Remnants of Fred - Saturday, Aug. 14 11 a.m. advisory
Fred becomes a remnant low - for now
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on Blountstown Highway

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred - 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 advisory
Fred regains tropical storm status as warnings are issued
Bridges in Franklin County, like Island Bridge, will have to be shut down if wind speeds reach...
Franklin County officials issue voluntary evacuation order for certain areas ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
LCSO: man arrested following homicide inside Leon County home
Cirque Alcatraz brings it's talents to Tallahassee
Escaping Alcatraz: Cirque Alcatraz brings their talents to Tallahassee