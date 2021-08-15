Franklin, Wakulla, Gadsden, Liberty, and Jackson County Schools closed Monday due to Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the Big Bend prepares for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Fred, a number of school districts have already made the decision to cancel class for Monday.

The Franklin County School District was the first to do so, deciding to cancel Monday class on Saturday afternoon. That county also has a voluntary evacuation order currently in place.

On Sunday, Wakulla County school leaders made the decision to cancel class for Monday, citing advice from emergency management officials.

Dear parents, Students, and Community Members, On the recommendation of Wakulla County Emergency Management, school has... Posted by Wakulla School Board Student Safety Information Page on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Gadsden County officials made a similar decision Sunday afternoon, keeping kids away from the classroom Monday due to possible storm impacts. According to the district, employees can report to district buildings to prepare for Tuesday classes.

URGENT UPDATE!!! Schools Closure! Due to anticipated inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Fred, there will be NO... Posted by Gadsden County Public Schools - Florida on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Liberty County officials announced class will be canceled in that county as well, citing “an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff.”

Jackson County schools are also closed for Monday, with plans to reopen Tuesday.

