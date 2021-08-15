Fred regains tropical storm status as watches are issued

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fred became a tropical storm once again Sunday morning, a tropical storm watch was issued for portions of the Gulf Coast - including the western Big Bend.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for locations from the Alabama-Florida border east to Ochlockonee, Fla. A tropical storm watch means said conditions are possible within 48 hours, but there is a chance that the watch will be upgraded to a warning later on Sunday.

“Tropical Storm Warnings will be issued for portions of the northern Gulf coast on the 11 AM EDT [...] advisory,” according to the special advisory issued at 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

Convection fired back up on the eastern-half of the system throughout Sunday morning, and Hurricane Hunters found a closed center of circulation during the first half of the 8-a.m. hour with a minimum central pressure of 1008 millibars. The closed center discovery brought back the tropical storm designation.

We will continue to monitor Fred. We’ll post another update on this story later Sunday morning.

