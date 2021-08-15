The Remnants of Fred update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of 5 p.m. Fred was a tropical wave 150 miles WNW of Havana Cuba with sustained winds of 35 mph. Fred was moving to the WNW at 13 mph. Fred is very disorganized this evening. A broad circulation was found, but the storm was too weak and the center was too broad for it to be classified as a tropical cyclone. The majority of the storms associated with Fred are to the east of the center.

Fred’s long term forecast is uncertain. Where the storm’s center of circulation redevelops will impact the forecast track over the next few days. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center predicts that Fred will strengthen into a tropical depression overnight and into a weak tropical storm on Sunday afternoon before continuing to the north and west. The track takes the storm well to the west of the Florida Big Bend, anticipating a landfall around the Mississippi and Alabama coastline as a weak to moderate tropical storm. However, monitoring the forecast over the next few days is important since the intensity and track forecast could still change.

Even though the storm’s center is forecasted to stay to the west of the WCTV viewing area for now, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes from the outer rain bands are still possible. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast both on air and online.

