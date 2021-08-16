Advertisement

17 arrested in Lowndes Co. trafficking sweep

Lowndes County Sheriff
Lowndes County Sheriff(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk reported Monday that his office responded to complaints of suspected human trafficking and drug distribution in the area.

Paulk said that investigators with the Special Operations Division conducted an investigation last week to identify those involved in the criminal activity. The investigation revealed that drug distributors were supplying narcotics to people offering sexual services for financial gain, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also seized several firearms during the course of the operation that were found in possession of the suspects, as well as drugs and related items.

Investigators were able to link one of the suspected human trafficking victims to Mexican Cartel associates, who were found be financially extorting money from patrons seeking sexual services, threatening to harm them and their families if they were not paid.

All 17 were arrested on various charges
All 17 were arrested on various charges(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)

Seventeen suspects were identified as perpetrating crimes listed below, and were arrested:

  • Benjamin Godwin; Trafficking in cocaine, possession of tools commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, warrants out of Hillsborough County, Fla. for trafficking and delivery of cocaine, and Pierce County
  • Jennifer Duncan; Possession of cocaine, Possession of methamphetamine, Prostitution
  • Christian Tucker; Possession of Cocaine and Pimping
  • Daniel Joshua Smith; Pandering
  • Justin Deshawn Peterson; Criminal Attempt to Sell Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine With the Intent to Distribute, Use of Communications Device to Facilitate a Drug Transaction.
  • Brian James Degler; Pandering, recovered firearms
  • Martieze Antwane Stewart ; Pandering
  • Christopher Davis Penn; Pandering
  • Stanley Edward White; Pandering
  • Robert F. DeBerry; Pandering, recovered firearms
  • Corey B Clines; Pandering
  • Grayson Jarrett Goss; Pandering
  • Timothy Eugene Cannington; Pandering, recovered firearms
  • Shakino Takeua Olds; Prostitution
  • Aleisha Quiana Covington; Prostitution
  • Freddie Bernard Buckholts; Pandering
  • Willie Lester; Pandering

“We know that persons engaged in sexual services are often abused, and some forced into servitude to do so, with many being assaulted by patrons of their services. We will continue to investigate crimes related to the acts described above and encourage citizens to continue to forward information associated with these crimes and others, in order to pursue those responsible for criminal acts,” the sheriff said.

