17 arrested in Lowndes Co. trafficking sweep

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk reported Monday that his office responded to complaints of suspected human trafficking and drug distribution in the area.

Paulk said that investigators with the Special Operations Division conducted an investigation last week to identify those involved in the criminal activity. The investigation revealed that drug distributors were supplying narcotics to people offering sexual services for financial gain, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also seized several firearms during the course of the operation that were found in possession of the suspects, as well as drugs and related items.

Investigators were able to link one of the suspected human trafficking victims to Mexican Cartel associates, who were found be financially extorting money from patrons seeking sexual services, threatening to harm them and their families if they were not paid.

All 17 were arrested on various charges (Lowndes Co. Sheriff)

Seventeen suspects were identified as perpetrating crimes listed below, and were arrested:

Benjamin Godwin ; Trafficking in cocaine, possession of tools commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, warrants out of Hillsborough County, Fla. for trafficking and delivery of cocaine, and Pierce County

Jennifer Duncan ; Possession of cocaine, Possession of methamphetamine, Prostitution

Christian Tucker ; Possession of Cocaine and Pimping

Daniel Joshua Smith ; Pandering

Justin Deshawn Peterson ; Criminal Attempt to Sell Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine With the Intent to Distribute, Use of Communications Device to Facilitate a Drug Transaction.

Brian James Degler ; Pandering, recovered firearms

Martieze Antwane Stewart ; Pandering

Christopher Davis Penn ; Pandering

Stanley Edward White ; Pandering

Robert F. DeBerry ; Pandering, recovered firearms

Corey B Clines ; Pandering

Grayson Jarrett Goss ; Pandering

Timothy Eugene Cannington ; Pandering, recovered firearms

Shakino Takeua Olds ; Prostitution

Aleisha Quiana Covington ; Prostitution

Freddie Bernard Buckholts ; Pandering

Willie Lester; Pandering

“We know that persons engaged in sexual services are often abused, and some forced into servitude to do so, with many being assaulted by patrons of their services. We will continue to investigate crimes related to the acts described above and encourage citizens to continue to forward information associated with these crimes and others, in order to pursue those responsible for criminal acts,” the sheriff said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.