175 Lowndes County students test positive for COVID after first week of classes

Georgia coronavirus
Georgia coronavirus(AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 175 students in Lowndes County have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 226 have been quarantine due to possible exposure after the first week of school, according to Lowndes County Schools.

The system adds that 53 employees have tested positive while another 16 are quarantining due to potential exposure.

A full breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the system can be seen below.

