Brass Tap increases employee vaccination incentive to $200

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brass Tap’s parent company launched a vaccine incentive program last year giving every vaccinated employee a $100 gift card.

Now, amid rising concerns over the Delta variant, they’ve increased that to $200.

Employees who already received the original incentive now get an additional $100 bonus.

Brass Tap’s general manager says nearly all servers and kitchen staff have taken advantage of the program. Approximately 90% of workers are now fully vaccinated.

“We just wanted to take care of them the best we could,” Arvanitis said. “So now with the Delta variant coming back around and COVID starting to take over and the hospital getting flooded again, we wanted to raise that incentive. So now we’re doing $200 gift cards if they go and they get their vaccine shots.”

The company has spent about $3,000 on Target, Walmart and Amazon gift cards so far.

Arvanitis says it’s not as much about the money as it is about keeping employees safe.

Some larger companies like Publix, American Airlines and Trader Joe’s are also offering gift cards or extra paid time off for employees who get vaccinated.

