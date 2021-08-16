Advertisement

FAMU closes Tallahassee campus, testing site, and vaccine clinic ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University became the latest academic institution to shutter its doors for Monday ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Fred.

The school announced Sunday night closures at its main Tallahassee campus, along with FAMU DRS, the FAMU Quincy farm and the Crestview satellite location.

The Monday closures also apply to the COVID-19 testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium and vaccine clinic at 674 Gamble Street.

Monday marks the first chance for FAMU students to return to dorms ahead of the first day of class later this month. It’s unclear exactly how these closures affect that process, but the school did announce boxed lunches will be provided for students in on campus housing.

