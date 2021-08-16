Advertisement

Florida State University welcomes new President Richard McCullough

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University welcomed a new president Monday.

Richard McCullough is beginning a five-year contract with FSU. He spent nearly the last decade as the vice provost for research at Harvard University.

The president is starting his term in the middle of a tropical storm and an ongoing pandemic, but he says he’s excited to get to work.

“Hurricane, a COVID outbreak,” McCullough said. “You know, it’s good to have challenges on the first day I think.”

McCullough cited the COVID pandemic as the biggest hurdle he faces as president. He said he wants to make sure the university stays within the guidelines recommended by the state of Florida while also keeping students safe.

As of yesterday FSU’s COVID dashboard showed 31 students testing positive.

With classes starting in just one week, McCullough said the university will spread out the move-in process for new students over several days to avoid a huge influx of people all at once.

He anticipates a rise in cases as students start coming back but hopes that enough people will be vaccinated and wearing masks to decrease that risk.

“I just keep saying I hope we get lucky,” McCullough said. “I hope we get lucky.”

When asked about what he’s most excited about, McCullough said he’s eager to interact with the student body.

“When I was Head of Research at Harvard, I didn’t do as much interacting with the students, and that’s really where my passion is,” he said. “I have over 40,000 to interact with here so I’m going to be pretty busy.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred 11 P.M. Update
Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred Continues Inland
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Fred forcing several Big Bend, South Georgia districts to cancel class
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
LCSO: man arrested following homicide inside Leon County home
TPD says 71-year-old Barbara Iseminger was last seen Saturday near Elliot Street.
Tallahassee Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Tallahassee man accused in double murder could get new lawyer
49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested in connection to this weekend's double murder in...
Glee gets new lawyer in double murder case
Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: August 16, 2021
Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: August 16, 2021
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan