Advertisement

FSU labor union calls on DeSantis to require indoor masking on college campuses

FSU labor union calls on DeSantis to require indoor masking on college campuses
FSU labor union calls on DeSantis to require indoor masking on college campuses(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University and Florida State University are expecting students to wear masks indoors and be vaccinated when they come back to campus on August 23.

FSU released a statement on Monday saying everyone at the college has an obligation to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

Because both are public universities, they don’t have the authority to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis’s orders in mandating masks. FSU’s labor union called on DeSantis in a statement Wednesday to require indoor masking.

The statement asks that all Florida colleges follow CDC recommendations. The union also says professors who wish to teach remotely should be allowed to do so.

One FSU professor and president of United Faculty of Florida at FSU says the current guidelines leave instructors in a tricky spot.

“I’ve got to teach face to face,” Matthew Lata said. “I can put a stack of masks on a table next to the door, but I cannot tell students ‘You must wear a mask.’ I cannot decide if they’re not that I don’t feel safe and cancel the class.”

Lata says he hopes the governor will put the safety of the citizens of Florida above politics. He says the union is asking for a short-term mask mandate until COVID cases return to a safe level and is not proposing mandatory vaccination for students or faculty.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred 11 P.M. Update
Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred Continues Inland
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Fred forcing several Big Bend, South Georgia districts to cancel class
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
LCSO: man arrested following homicide inside Leon County home
TPD says 71-year-old Barbara Iseminger was last seen Saturday near Elliot Street.
Tallahassee Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred Continues Inland
Pediatric cases rise as schools reopen
Leon County Schools to open Tuesday, will excuse storm-related absences
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell on the sidelines during FSU's season opener...
‘This is a critical week for our program’: Norvell says depth chart still to be set following Saturday scrimmage
St. George, Apalachicola Bay bridges closed due to sustained winds