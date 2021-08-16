FSU labor union calls on DeSantis to require indoor masking on college campuses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University and Florida State University are expecting students to wear masks indoors and be vaccinated when they come back to campus on August 23.

FSU released a statement on Monday saying everyone at the college has an obligation to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

Because both are public universities, they don’t have the authority to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis’s orders in mandating masks. FSU’s labor union called on DeSantis in a statement Wednesday to require indoor masking.

The statement asks that all Florida colleges follow CDC recommendations. The union also says professors who wish to teach remotely should be allowed to do so.

One FSU professor and president of United Faculty of Florida at FSU says the current guidelines leave instructors in a tricky spot.

“I’ve got to teach face to face,” Matthew Lata said. “I can put a stack of masks on a table next to the door, but I cannot tell students ‘You must wear a mask.’ I cannot decide if they’re not that I don’t feel safe and cancel the class.”

Lata says he hopes the governor will put the safety of the citizens of Florida above politics. He says the union is asking for a short-term mask mandate until COVID cases return to a safe level and is not proposing mandatory vaccination for students or faculty.

