FSU restricts campus to ‘essential employees’ only ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the Big Bend prepares for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Fred, Florida State University announced precautionary measures Sunday evening, keeping most employees away from campus.

According to FSU Alert, the FSU campus in Tallahassee will be restricted to essential personnel only beginning Sunday evening at 11 p.m. and last 24 hours.

Non-essential employees should plan on working remotely with supervisor’s approval, according to the announcement.

