Glee gets new lawyer in double murder case

49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested in connection to this weekend's double murder in Tallahassee. (Photo: Tallahassee Police Department) (WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court records show a judge has approved a request by Aaron Glee’s defense attorney to withdraw from the case and appointed a public defender instead.

Glee is accused of the June 2020 murders of Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and community volunteer Victoria Sims.

As we first reported earlier this month, defense attorney Maurcio Padilla asked to withdraw from the case after telling the court he’d received a letter from Glee indicating “your services are no longer wanted.”

Court records show a judge approved his request during a court hearing Monday afternoon and appointed a public defender.

Glee’s next court date is September 20, 2021. A trial date has not yet been set.

