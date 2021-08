TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools says they will be open on Tuesday after being closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Fred.

We will be excusing absences for individual circumstances caused by the storm. Please work with school administrators in those instances. pic.twitter.com/Xn29DrOO3R — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) August 16, 2021

LCS says absences will be excused for “individual circumstances” caused by the storm.

