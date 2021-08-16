Advertisement

‘Not a day that goes by that I don’t think about P.A.’: Inclusive park dedicated in memory of former county administrator

New park aims to be inclusive of all abilities
By Savannah Kelley
Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new park is promoting inclusive play for children of all abilities.

Tuesday, Leon County dedicated a park at the Okeeheepkee Prairie Preserve in honor of former county administrator Parwez Alam, or as his friends called him, P.A.

P.A. served as county administrator for 22 years and was instrumental in creating libraries, parks and community centers.

Leon County’s current administrator, Vince Long, said not a day goes by that he doesn’t ask himself “What would P.A. do?”

“P.A. was absolutely adamant that nothing be named after him,” Long said. “So 11 years or so after his retirement, and now almost three years since his passing, I am finally brave enough to defy him publicly.”

Long said this park is really a tribute to P.A.’s daughter Zara, who would have loved a park like this when she was growing up.

The play area has springy artificial turf and natural elements like rocks, logs and hills, plus vibrant colors and patterns to enhance sensory engagement.

The park is open at the Okeeheepkee Prairie Preserve at 1294 Fuller Road.

