Tallahassee man accused in double murder could get new lawyer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping and killing two women could be getting a new attorney to represent him.

Aaron Glee is scheduled to appear in court in person on August 16.

The judge is expected to hear a request from Glee’s defense attorney to withdraw from the case.

Court records show Mauricio Padilla filed the request after receiving a letter from Glee on July 26, in which Glee told him “your services are no longer wanted.”

Glee is accused of killing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau and community volunteer Victoria Sims last summer.

Both of their bodies were discovered at his home on Monday Road in June 2020, just days after friends and fellow protestors launched a search for Salau.

Tallahassee Police Officers discovered her body after tracing Sims’ cell phone to Glee’s home. Court records say Sims was found bound and bloody inside the house and Salau’s body was found covered in leaves outside.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Glee.

According to court records, Glee told the judge in February 2021 that he wanted to continue having Padilla represent him, even though Padilla did not have the required qualifications to serve as the lead attorney in a death penalty case.

We have reached out to Padilla for comment.

The motion to withdraw is set for August 16 in front of Circuit Judge Frank Allman.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.