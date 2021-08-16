Advertisement

Tallahassee Police searching for missing woman

TPD says 71-year-old Barbara Iseminger was last seen Saturday near Elliot Street.
TPD says 71-year-old Barbara Iseminger was last seen Saturday near Elliot Street.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are searching for a 71-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday.

According to a TPD press release, Barbara Iseminger was last seen in the area of Elliot Street wearing a white sweater, black top, and black pants.

Iseminger has short salt and pepper colored hair.

According to the TPD Special Victims Unit, there is concern for her welfare.

Anyone with information should reach out to TPD by calling 850-891-4200.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred 5 P.M. Update
Bobby Bowden
WATCH: Bobby Bowden’s celebration of life
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
Deputies investigate death in Leon County Saturday afternoon
LCSO deputies on scene of a death investigation in the Tallahassee area Saturday afternoon.
LCSO: man arrested following homicide inside Leon County home
Remnants of Fred - Saturday, Aug. 14 11 a.m. advisory
Fred becomes a remnant low - for now

Latest News

FSU restricts campus to ‘essential employees’ only ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
famu sign
FAMU closes Tallahassee campus, testing site, and vaccine clinic ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
The clinic will be offer high volume, high quality spay and neuter services for pet owners,...
Animal Shelter Foundation to launch Tally Spay low cost spay/neuter clinic
Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred 5 P.M. Update