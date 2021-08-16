Tallahassee Police searching for missing woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are searching for a 71-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday.

According to a TPD press release, Barbara Iseminger was last seen in the area of Elliot Street wearing a white sweater, black top, and black pants.

Iseminger has short salt and pepper colored hair.

According to the TPD Special Victims Unit, there is concern for her welfare.

Anyone with information should reach out to TPD by calling 850-891-4200.

