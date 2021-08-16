‘This is a critical week for our program’: Norvell says depth chart still to be set following Saturday scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tropical storm couldn’t slow down the Florida State football program Monday as the Seminoles managed to get some work in before Tropical Storm Fred made landfall.

Mike Norvell says Monday was a great work day for the team following Sunday’s day off. He says they got a chance to review the film from Saturday’s scrimmage and really got a good sense of where they are as a team.

Norvell added this week is huge for evaluation and finalizing the depth chart.

“[We] have some openings on the depth charts, we got some guys that we are looking at at different positions,” Norvell said. “We’re excited about the competition that we have and some of the depth that’s starting to emerge. We have to see more consistency and guys are going to have to capitalize on this week. This is a critical week for our program.”

FSU opens its season on September 5 at home against Notre Dame.

