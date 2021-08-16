Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Florida Panhandle Monday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Though Fred was still a sheared tropical storm early Monday morning, but it was much better organized than 48 hours prior and will bring at least tropical-storm-force gusts, the threat of flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes during the day.

Fred’s center of circulation was located 160 miles south of Panama City, according to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were at 50 mph as it moved north (355-degree bearing) at 9 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure was at 1002 millibars.

Tropical storm warnings were still in effect for the coastline from Navarre east to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line as well as Franklin, Wakulla, Liberty, Leon, Gadsden, Decatur, Seminole, and Miller counties. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warned areas.

A storm surge warning remained in effect from Indian Pass east to Yankeetown. The threat of 3 to 5 feet of maximum surge exists along the Big Bend coastline as Fred moves northward Monday.

A flash flood watch was also in effect for the western-half of the viewing area through Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches in the western Big Bend and 3 to 5 inches of rain in Southwest Georgia are possible with locally higher amounts not being ruled out. These amounts may lead to areas of flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches are possible in Franklin County with the initial rain bands Monday morning, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

There is also a threat of tornadoes with some of the rain bands moving northward during the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western and central Big Bend as well as Southwest Georgia under a level-2 risk for severe weather for Monday with a level-1 risk elsewhere in the viewing area. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings in the event a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Fred throughout the day. Check back on this page throughout Monday for updates.

