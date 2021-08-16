Wakulla County issues voluntary evacuation order as Fred approaches, shelter ready

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County has issued a voluntary evacuation order for coastal and low-lying areas. The county says starting at 2 p.m. Monday, a shelter will be open at the Wakulla County Community Center, which is located at 318 Shadeville Highway.

If you come to the shelter, officials say to bring the following:

Blanket and pillow

1 small air mattress is permitted (if desired)

If you have any special dietary needs please bring your own food

Any snacks you wish to have

“Those who are on the coast may have already seen storm waters begin to rise,” the county says. “We are still predicted to receive a storm surge between 3 to 5 feet. Storm surge will peak this evening between 8:30 and 11 p.m.”

Wakulla County is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Monday. The county is also under a flash flood warning.

