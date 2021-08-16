Wakulla County issues voluntary evacuation order as Fred approaches, shelter ready
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County has issued a voluntary evacuation order for coastal and low-lying areas. The county says starting at 2 p.m. Monday, a shelter will be open at the Wakulla County Community Center, which is located at 318 Shadeville Highway.
If you come to the shelter, officials say to bring the following:
- Blanket and pillow
- 1 small air mattress is permitted (if desired)
- If you have any special dietary needs please bring your own food
- Any snacks you wish to have
“Those who are on the coast may have already seen storm waters begin to rise,” the county says. “We are still predicted to receive a storm surge between 3 to 5 feet. Storm surge will peak this evening between 8:30 and 11 p.m.”
Wakulla County is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Monday. The county is also under a flash flood warning.
