2 ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’ defendants sentenced to federal prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two defendants arrested in connection to a large-scale human trafficking investigation dubbed “Operation Stolen Innocence” have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

The Tallahassee Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, announced 178 arrests in the operation during a press conference in Nov. 2020.

Shuntae Kirksey, a 26-year-old man from Tallahassee, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child porn on April 18, the press release says. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says his prison sentence is 17 and a half years long. Destin Banks, a 32-year-old Tallahassee man, was sentenced to about 11 years of federal prison time for his charge of coercing a minor to engage in prostitution, the release says.

Banks pleaded guilty on May 6.

Jason Coody, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, says the sentences show law enforcement’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable.

“Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence, we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children,” Coody says.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says more child predators are being arrested as the operation continues.

“These arrests speak volumes of the dedication and diligent work of our investigators and every agency we have worked with along the way in this fight to dismantle sexual exploitation in Tallahassee,” Revell says. “This is a fight that we will never give up on.”

Following Kirksey’s and Banks’ prison sentences, the two will be under supervised release for 10 years and will be required to register as sex offenders, the release says.

The following agencies contributed to Operation Stolen Innocence:

Tallahassee Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations

United States Marshals Service

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office

Office of State Attorney

Second Judicial Circuit

