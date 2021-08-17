Advertisement

Bus driver shortage affecting Florida’s largest school districts

The AP contacted most of the state's 20 largest districts Monday and many said they haven't...
The AP contacted most of the state’s 20 largest districts Monday and many said they haven’t been able to fully fill their openings, forcing some drivers to handle extra routes.(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Many of Florida’s largest school districts are finding it difficult because of the pandemic to hire enough bus drivers, with some using managers and other stop-gap measures as classes reopen.

The Associated Press contacted most of the state’s 20 largest districts Monday and many said they haven’t been able to fully fill their openings, forcing some drivers to handle extra routes.

Other districts are asking parents to drive their children to and from school when possible to reduce the numbers requiring busing. Florida has been hard hit by the resurgent pandemic, and that has likely scared off some possible candidates. Many districts are not requiring masks on buses.

