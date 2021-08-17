Driver enters plea in hit-and-run that killed Wakulla Co. track coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene entered a plea to charges of vehicular homicide in court Tuesday.

Jarvis Strickland was expected to stand trial this week in the death of 66-year-old Paul Hoover. Strickland ultimately entered a plea after the judge sided with the prosecution in a key ruling just minutes before the jury was scheduled to enter the courtroom.

Hoover - who was an avid runner - was struck and killed while crossing Springhill Road on the evening of May 23, 2017.

He was the track coach at Wakulla High School and previously worked as an officer with the Florida Wildlife Commission and as a bailiff with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

BREAKING: Strickland has entered an open plea on all four counts — Emma Wheeler (@EWheeler_WCTV) August 17, 2021

Strickland entered a plea to charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, arson and tampering with evidence.

It was an open plea, which means there was no sentence agreed upon in advance.

Strickland will be back in court on Sept. 15 for sentencing and could face 15 to 65 years in prison.

“We’re just very glad that some level of justice was done for what happened to Mr. Hoover,” said Brittany Fox, Assistant State Attorney. “Hopefully the family can begin to move forward.”

The defense declined comment, but did say they plan to appeal.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.