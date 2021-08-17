Free PCR COVID testing sites now open for Leon County Schools students, employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools is teaming up with the city and county to offer free PCR tests to quarantined students and employees in hopes of getting them back to class sooner.

Nine testing sites opened at libraries and community centers throughout Tallahassee and Leon County on Tuesday.

Another testing site for LCS employees only will open at Lively Tech on Wednesday.

“Now because of the Delta variant and a double-digit increase in cases, testing sites are overwhelmed,” LCS Assistant Superintendent Alan Cox said. “We want to get our students back as quick as possible. So that’s why we got Compass Health and the county and the city to set these nine places up.”

LCS spokesman Chris Petley said 91 students and employees have tested positive for COVID in the last 14 days. Cox says approximately 500 students are quarantined for possible exposure right now.

Cox says students who are exposed must remain quarantined for seven days, but the new testing sites could allow them to return much sooner. He says quarantined students can get a PCR test after four days and if it’s negative, they can return to school.

Chandrea Mullangi was in line with his daughter at the Northeast Branch Library testing site on Tuesday.

“She doesn’t have any symptoms, but again, we have to follow the rules. She desperately wanted to go to school tomorrow, so I have to honor that. I thought it’s better to get tested as quickly as possible,” Mullangi said.

A flyer advertising the “No Cost COVID-19 PCR Testing” says sites are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and says people will receive results via email within 24 hours.

Leon County has five drive-thru sites, no appointment needed:

Eastside Branch Library

Ft. Braden Community Park

Lake Jackson Public Library

Northeast Branch Library

Woodville Community Center

The City of Tallahassee has four sites, which do require an appointment:

Jack McLean Community Center

Lawrence-Gregory Community Center

Sue H. McCollum Community Center

Walker Ford Community Center

The flyer says students and employees must bring a photo ID and refrain from eating or drinking one hour before the test. It also asks those with insurance to bring their insurance card.

